Artefact Inc.
View Feedbacks
Visual Communication over Design
Collaboration Tool for DesignersGet Started Free
- 1
NEAT
You can manage all the assets in your projects in one place which lets you find all your design files easily. Crumby saves you loads of time you've been spending juggling a variety of spreadsheets, files and feedback reports.
- 2
REALTIME
Crumby enhances smooth communication within your team providing a real-time communication platform to support effortless collaboration in your team from the very beginning of the project until design delivery.
- 3
EFFECTIVE
Crumby lets you open, assign and resolve tasks effortlessly and manage your time wisely by collaborating with your team.
- 4
SMOOTH
Crumby lets you have a hassle-free communication by collaborating over meeting notes or project-related notes in real-time with your team members.